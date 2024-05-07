F1 Nation: 2024 Miami F1 Grand Prix Review

In the latest episode from Miami, Tom Clarkson is joined by F1.com's Greg Stuart and Christian Hewgill, host of the 'F1 Explains' podcast, to analyze McLaren's prospects for the season following Lando Norris' inaugural Grand Prix win.

McLaren's leadership, CEO Zak Brown and Team Principal Andrea Stella, provide insights on Norris' triumph, its implications for his career, and the strategic direction for the McLaren team moving forward.

The panel also deliberates on several intriguing questions: Why was McLaren trailing Red Bull in the F1 Sprint, yet managed to overtake and secure a win in the main race? Did Ferrari miss a strategic opportunity? Are there positive takeaways for Mercedes despite their challenges?

Additionally, F1 Academy victor Abbi Pulling discusses her commanding performance in the second installment of the series, sharing her experience and aspirations.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: