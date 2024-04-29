Zak Brown's Strategy: McLaren Avoids F1 Rumor Mill

Apr.29 - CEO Zak Brown says he's happy McLaren is not involved in the hectic current 'silly season' speculation.

Although Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko has made the odd quip about being interested in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the McLaren duo is firmly under contract for now.

And so, while Mercedes, Red Bull, Aston Martin and most other teams and many drivers are at the centre of wild rumours at present, McLaren is maintaining a low-profile whilst maintaining ambitious goals of catching Red Bull.

"The start of the season has been much better than the start of last year," Australian driver Piastri told the Xinhua news agency. "I think we're optimistic that we can show the same development as last year."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is pessimistic that Red Bull can be caught prior to the commencement of sweeping new chassis and engine rules in 2026.

But Piastri insists: "I think wins before that are achievable.

"Red Bull are obviously a step ahead of everything, but I think we're getting closer."

CEO Zak Brown thinks part of the reason for McLaren's calm upwards trajectory is not being involved in all the wild 'silly season' rumours at present.

"I'm trying to create stability, visibility and sustainability across all of our racing teams," he said.

McLaren suffered a recent blow when high-profile Ferrari acquisition David Sanchez left the team after just three months, but Brown insists: "We are in a great position.

"We know who our drivers are, we know our team boss, we have great sponsors. Everything is going to plan.

"I think at a time when some teams are disrupted, not sure who's going to drive where, the upcoming rule changes and the like, we're in a pretty strong position looking to the future.

"We just want to focus on our work and continue what we are doing right now," he added.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: