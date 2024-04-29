Sainz Faces Ferrari Farewell: On-Form Spaniard Eyes Future Triumphs

Apr.29 - Carlos Sainz admits he's "a little down" as the full reality of his impending departure from Ferrari sinks in.

The on-form 29-year-old Spaniard - the only driver to have beaten a Red Bull in the past two seasons - will be replaced at Maranello by Lewis Hamilton from 2025.

On a visit to the MotoGP race at Jerez at the weekend, Sainz told La Gazzetta dello Sport's Sportweek publication: "I have mixed feelings.

"I'm starting to see the growth of the (Ferrari) project now. The car is better and I have confidence driving it. That makes me happy for this year, but sad because we won't continue the journey together.

"But that's life. It wasn't my decision, but maybe there will be better things to come."

He likens the past several months as like "a rollercoaster".

"I'm up at the moment from a sporting point of view, but a little down because I wanted to stay at Ferrari," he added.

Sainz is believed to have been offered a one-year deal at Mercedes for 2025, but he is more strongly linked with a longer-term arrangement with the newly Audi-owned Sauber team.

"I have to see all the offers," Sainz insists. "In my head I haven't decided where to go yet."

The good news, he says, is that he has multiple options to remain in Formula 1.

"With each passing season I feel like a better driver," said Sainz. "I've always wanted to be a good name to occupy the most important seats in Formula 1 and frankly I hope it goes that way for many more years.

"I smile when thinking about the future even if what happens doesn't depend solely on me. All options are open, but it takes time and it won't affect the way I race anyway."

