AlphaTauri F1 team confirms Yuki Tsunoda as driver for 2023

Scuderia AlphaTauri today has announced that Yuki Tsunoda will remain with the team for the 2023 season, following his first successful two years in Formula 1.

The Japanese driver - who already has 38 F1 race weekends under his belt - had an accelerated path to the Championship, he rose quickly through the lower formulas and proved during his rookie season in F1 that he was a force to be reckoned with, ending the final race of 2021 with a top 4 finish. After a move to the outfit’s hometown of Faenza, Tsunoda is fully immersed in the team, continuing to work hard every day, step by step, both on-and-off track.

Yuki Tsunoda said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in F1. Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023. Of course, our 2022 season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard in the midfield battle, so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we will look forward to next year.”

Franz Tost added: “As we’ve seen since he joined us last year, Yuki is a very talented driver and has improved a lot this season. The pace he has shown recently is clear evidence of a steep learning curve, which proves he deserves a seat in F1, and I still expect some strong results from him in the last six races of 2022.

As I always say, a driver needs at least three years to fully get to grips with Formula 1, so I’m pleased he’s been given the time to show his full potential. In addition, it’s a testament to Dr. Marko and his driver programme that we’re able to bring these young talents up from the junior categories and develop them. I’d like to join Yuki in thanking Red Bull and AlphaTauri, as well as Honda, for their continuous support and for allowing him to stay with us for another year.”

