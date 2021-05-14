Wolff eyes London to host F1 race

May 14 - Toto Wolff has issued a clear message to British authorities that he would like to see Formula 1 race on the streets of London.

Previously, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone championed the idea of the sport heading to the British capital, but it never materialised due to bureaucratic complexity and the high cost.

Mercedes boss Wolff tells the Evening Standard newspaper that London should not endanger Silverstone's place on the annual F1 calendar.

"I would like that we have a grand prix in Silverstone as this is what the fans love and Silverstone is part of the traditional circuit of races in Formula 1," he said.

"But racing in London would top everything and I hope that the mayor of London and (prime minister) Mr Johnson read this and we get that going."

Wolff said Formula 1 and London are the perfect combination.

"We have the most efficient hybrid engines in the world and the current superstar is a British guy so racing in London showcasing our technology and our innovative capability, let's go," he said.

