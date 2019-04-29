Wolff denies Vettel's claim about 'boring' 2019

Wolff denies Vettel's claim about 'boring' 2019
Toto Wolff & Sebastian Vettel

Written by Leopold Pleijsier

Sebastian Vettel is not sure Ferrari can hit back at the increasingly dominant Mercedes team next weekend in Barcelona.

In the winter, Ferrari dominated the pre-season tests which took place at the Spanish grand prix venue.

But on Sunday, Mercedes broke Williams' 1992 record for the most consecutive 1-2 finishes.

"Boring," German Vettel said in Baku. "Isn't it boring?

"And not just the last four races. This has been going on for more or less four or five years."

Not including a growing internal rivalry between Vettel and Charles Leclerc, there appears to be a few problems at Ferrari.

One is that Mercedes is incredibly consistent. And another is that Vettel is not comfortable with the 2019 car, which he says is hard to get in the "tyre window" from "lap to lap".

"There is a lot of work ahead of us," Vettel agrees.

"I hope we are stronger in Barcelona and we have a lot of things coming for the car. But I think after the first four races we are not the favourites going to Barcelona.

"Our car is not slow, but unfortunately Mercedes is really fast. And it seems somehow easier for them to always get everything out of the car and the tyres."

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto agrees that despite Mercedes' apparent dominance, "the gap in pace is not as big as the scoreboard shows".

His Mercedes counterpart, Toto Wolff, agrees with that. "I still believe that Charles Leclerc was the fastest here," he said in Baku.

"But as in Bahrain, they could not put everything together."

Wolff also hit back at Vettel's claim that Mercedes is making F1 "boring".

"I don't think it's boring," he insisted.

"I think you look at the Formula 2 race and there are lots of incidents and safety cars, but the Formula 1 drivers race a lot more cleanly. We are talking about the best drivers in the world," said Wolff.

"As a fan, I would like to see different winners and a big fight from start to finish, but I lead the Mercedes team -- and I do everything so that it performs as well as possible."

Share this on social media:

Play Fantasy Formula 1 2019 - At least 6,000 Euros in prizes to win!

5 F1 Fan comments on “Wolff denies Vettel's claim about 'boring' 2019

    • Simon Saivil said

      Lewis Hamilton said exactly the same thing about Vettel and Red Bull. tried post the link but the site won't let me. Just Google the sh***t, you'll find it in The Guardian of October 8, 2013.

      1+
      Reply
  2. Tom Borromeo said

    yeah yeah, ... a likely story for the last 4,5,6 years, ... BORING.

    Give Mercedes the Driver's and Constructor's F1 Championship already !
    Entice them to radically 'innovate' and take even more risks so that the
    'poor minnows' i.e., the rest of the pack can get their speed in !

    BORING, ... Indeed !
    Tedious, tiring and BAD FOR FORMULA ONE.

    🙁
    🙁
    🙁

    2+
    Reply
  3. Jerry said

    Boring yes I agree, however when the hybrid era came in and you only had a certain amount of tokens to develop the cars it did make it hard for the other teams to catch up but I do think seb has forgotten his titles.
    personally i enjoyed the 80s where you could see a car turn up with a new innovation, after this race I'm thinking about cancelling my cable TV because it is getting too predictable and I really only pay for it for f1 and moto gp and we don't even get Teds notebook anymore.

    2+
    Reply
  4. Harry cohen said

    Boring boring I'm cancelling my pay TV if this is how the racing is going to be, the fia has had a lot to do with making this sport boring by all their restrictions on car development !!!!

    2+
    Reply

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Previous Post
Next Post
See more:
See more info about:

Last 30 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Monaco		Up to 50% Discount
Austria		90% Sold Out
Hungary		90% Sold Out
Belgium		10% Discount until May 31
Italy		7% Discount until May 31
Singapore		15% Discount until May 8
Russia		20% Discount until April 30
Mexico		Available
United States		5% Disocunt until Sep 1
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		30% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »

Win 2 Grand Prix Tickets 🏆

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule, predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule

Most Recent F1 Fan Comment

Read more F1 Comments »

Latest Video Update

See all F1 Videos »
See all F1 Pictures »

Last Classification

See all F1 Results »

Newest Sound or Podcast

Listen to all F1 Sounds & Podcasts »