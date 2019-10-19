Will Hamilton become F1's GOAT in 2020?

Lewis Hamilton is on the brink of achieving his sixth Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship and his spot as an F1 legend is already confirmed, However, there are still some achievements that keep him away from being the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) driver in Grand Prix history. It sure will generate a lot of betting income next year, if you are interested in sports betting you can click here to place some bets. Hamilton's career in Formula One is simply among the greatest trajectories we've ever seen, and there might be even more to come to bet on.

In the next Grand Prix in Mexico, the English champion has his first chance to seal the sixth title of his F1 career. Hamilton would need to outscore his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, by 14 points to secure a third straight championship. Of course, Hamilton winning the title does not seem a sure thing, but he is likely to win it after yet another solid season.

Be that as it may, a 64-point gap in with 104 points available seems safe for Hamilton to inch closer to Michael Schumacher’s record of seven World Championships. With the number 44 getting his likely sixth title this year, 2020 might be the biggest year of his career due to the new challenges it would bring.

Competing to equal Schumacher’s record of championships would be an added pressure for sure, but it would only demonstrate Hamilton’s greatness. The seventh title would not be his only historical goal of 2020, as he currently sits second in the all-time list of Grand Prix winners with 82 victories (behind Schumacher’s 91).





With next season following a similar pattern to 2019 rule-wise, Mercedes should be able to provide Hamilton with another championship-contending car. A new title challenge can see Hamilton equal many other records as his eyes are set on the possible seventh crown.

Since 2014, Hamilton has won 60 races, an average of 10 per year. If he continues this pattern in 2020, he would surpass Schumacher’s tally. Regarding podium finishes, Hamilton is in second place in the historical list with 148, also behind Schumacher (155).

His 14 podiums out of 17 races in 2019 are the highest number of the grid this year. Hamilton would break the record in a single year (17) if he finishes in the top three in the remaining four races. Another historical stat which is highly important is the most Pole Positions in history by a driver. Hamilton leads the all-time Pole table since the 2nd of September of 2017 when he overtook Schumacher (who had 68 in his career).

With 87 Poles to his name, Hamilton could be looking to become the first driver to reach 100. However, he would need to step up his game on Saturdays next year since he has only four Poles in 2019.

In terms of the Fastest Lap, Hamilton leads the 2019 field with five. It is not a coincidence that in the first season since 1959 where the fastest lap is worth a point, Hamilton is solid in that area. The English racer tied Kimi Raikkonen in the second place in history in the last GP at Suzuka with 46; however, Schumacher’s 77 fastest laps are out of reach for the time being.

Another record which Hamilton cannot match in 2020 is the most consecutive seasons with at least one victory. Schumacher’s 15 straight campaigns will remain as the record, with Hamilton second in the list with 13. However, the Stevenage-born champion has the record of taking a win in each of his F1 seasons.

There are not many doubts about the German legend being the only obstacle in Hamilton’s quest of becoming the most successful F1 driver ever. These two drivers have changed everything in terms of statistics in the pinnacle of motorsport and there aren’t many racers who can come close to their numbers.

Now you know the next tasks at hand for Hamilton, including closing out his sixth title this year. Will the Mercedes champion be able to catch the German legend’s seven titles and surpass his 91 victories? It certainly will not be easy.

Check out the All Time F1 Drivers Ranking

Check out the F1 Drivers Records List

↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓



Check out more about: