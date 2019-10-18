Who is the highest paid f1 driver in 2019?

The 2019 F1 season is only four races away from its end, but there are still many interesting topics to talk about in the last couple of months of the calendar. The drivers' earnings are always relevant to many fans. The list is special to those who want to know if they can match their favourite driver's salary with the help of the Michigan Lottery Promo Code to try their their luck and win a lot of money. Now, in a serious note, let us take a look into the figures for each racer in the paddock and how they are rewarded for risking their lives in more than 20 weekends throughout the year.

The list will show the earnings each driver will achieve during the 2019 Formula 1 season.

In the top of the list, provided by Marc Limacher in his Business Book GP2019, there are not many surprises. The current champion and championship leader, Lewis Hamilton, sits above all his peers with a EUR 42,000,000 salary for the 2019 season. His income was particularly boosted after the upgrade he received by signing a new two-year deal with Mercedes in the middle of 2018. Sebastian Vettel, possibly the number one driver in Ferrari, is logically listed in second place with a EUR 35,000,000 salary for 2019.

In third place, we will see that his new deal with Renault has been working for Daniel Ricciardo, at least regarding his earnings. The Australian, who was not in the top three in the previous year, moved from Red Bull to the Enstone-based squad and even overtook his former teammate in the process, and will earn EUR 20,000,000 in 2019. Max Verstappen sits in the fourth place of the list. The young but experienced driver for Red Bull is having a great salary (EUR 12,000,000); however, all signs say that this will only improve in the future.





Renault put both their drivers in the top five, with Nico Hulkenberg (EUR 8,000,000) sitting in the fifth spot. However, Hulkenberg is one of those drivers who can see their earnings decrease in 2020 since Esteban Ocon will replace him at Renault and his chances for a drive in 2020 are looking slim. Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton's teammate at Mercedes, is in sixth place (EUR 8,000,000) and with his seat secured for 2020, he should at least maintain his place for next year. Bottas certainly earned his spot in the best team for 2020 as his 2019 season has been the greatest in his F1 career.

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Räikkönen occupies the seventh spot in the list (EUR 6,000,000). The Finn left Ferrari at the end of 2018 and saw his earnings decrease, but he is still solid inside the top 10. The eighth position belongs to Mexican Sergio Pérez (EUR 4,000,000), however, he might be higher in next year's list after he signed a new three-year deal with Racing Point in August.

In ninth, you will find Spaniard Carlos Sainz (EUR 4,000,000) and you cannot say he has not earned his money in 2019. Sainz has been stellar for McLaren and is currently in sixth place in the World Drivers' Championship and has powered McLaren to fourth in the Constructors' table. Charles Leclerc rounds the top 10 with a EUR 3,000,000 salary, but the Monegasque should not keep that spot for much longer after showing the ability to achieve big results for Ferrari.

The second part of the list starts with both Haas drivers, Romain Grosjean (EUR 2,000,000) and Kevin Magnussen (EUR 2,000,000). Racing Point's Lance Stroll (EUR 1,500,000) sits in 13th followed by Pierre Gasly (EUR 1,500,000) and Robert Kubica (EUR 1,000,000), who is last between the competitors who earn at least EUR 1,000,000.

Alexander Albon (EUR 750,000) sits in 16th place, although it is not clear if he was given a new salary after his move from Toro Rosso to Red Bull on the 12th of August. Daniil Kvyat (EUR 750,000) is 17th behind his former teammate. The final three places are occupied by two rookies and a driver in his first full season: McLaren's Lando Norris (EUR 700,000), Williams' George Russell (EUR 500,000) and Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi (EUR 500,000).

Interesting to see how the pecking order in terms of money shapes up. For 2020, there might be a revamp in this list, as some of the drivers in the lower places could be making progress towards the top of the list. What is the number that impresses you the most on this list?

↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

Check out more about: