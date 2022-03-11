Verstappen again snubs 'fake' F1 Netflix series

Mar.11 - Fans of world champion Max Verstappen will be disappointed to discover he plays no active role in the latest edition of the official Formula 1 series on Netflix.

With the 2021 championship edition of Drive To Survive set to launch, the Dutchman's absence from the series - despite his leading role in the ultra-intense title battle with Lewis Hamilton - will be no surprise to many.

That's because he has been outspoken about the creative license taken by the producers.

"The problem is they will always position you in the way they want," he said in 2020. A year later, he added: "They faked a few rivalries which don't really exist, so I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that."

He did not change his view as the Netflix crew filmed last year.

"No, I won't change my mind," the 24-year-old Dutchman said as the final pre-season test for 2022 kicked off in Bahrain on Thursday.

"I think that was already ruined after Season 1. I think I'm quite a down to earth guy and I just want it to be facts. Don't hype it up.

"I understand of course it needs to be like that for Netflix, that's what every series on there or documentary or whatever you call it is like. It's just not my thing," Verstappen added.

"I'll probably watch it and see how over the top it is, and just continue with my life."

Verstappen was also nonchalant when asked about Mercedes' radical 'no sidepods' innovation for its 2022 car, insisting: "No, I'm not concerned.

"I said this so many times last year, and we have to do it again this year, even if the cars look a bit different. There are so many unknown things that we need to learn about, so I'm not worried at all."

When asked about the aesthetic appeal of the Mercedes innovation, however, Verstappen admitted: "Ugly, isn't it?"

