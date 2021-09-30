Saudi in race against clock for first F1 GP

Sep.30 - Grand prix organisers are in a "race against the clock" to prepare for Saudi Arabia's first Formula 1 race in December.

Also revealing images of the construction site that will be the all-new Jeddah circuit, French news agency AFP quoted an unnamed insider who has concerns.

According to the source, Saudi authorities are in a "race against the clock" to complete preparations for the event on time".

The source also said workers are currently on site "24 hours a day".

Saudi automobile federation chief Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, however, sounds less worried as he talks enthusiastically about a "huge demand for tickets".

"We expect a huge turnout, especially from Europe and the United States," he said.

"The project to bring Formula 1 here costs a lot and it is normal for the costs to be offset by ticket sales as well as other revenue, including local sponsorship and advertising."

Meanwhile, Formula 1 is yet to announce a replacement for the cancelled Australian GP in late November.

But Red Bull's Christian Horner told Servus TV it will be Qatar's Losail circuit, with that news only to be made official "from Wednesday onwards".

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: