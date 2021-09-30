Ferrari says to help Haas to speed up Schumacher

Sep.30 - Ferrari is helping Mick Schumacher to speed up in Formula 1.

That is the word of Piero Ferrari, the only living son of the great Maranello marque's iconic founder Enzo.

Ferrari, 76, is Ferrari's vice chairman, and he admitted that the Italian team is helping to give Schumacher - the son of great Ferrari driver Michael - a more competitive car in F1.

22-year-old Schumacher currently drives for Haas, whose 2022 car is being designed in a separate building on-site at Maranello.

"He is making his way in a team that we support," Ferrari told Italian media, referring to Ferrari academy member and Haas driver Schumacher.

"His team (Haas) has made the choice not to spend in 2021 so they are using a car that was already not good in 2020," he added.

"But they are spending for 2022 and we at Ferrari are also helping Haas. For his second year, we hope to give Schumacher a car with which he can demonstrate his qualities."

Piero Ferrari admits he misses Mick's father, the legendary seven time world champion Michael Schumacher.

"I had the pleasure of having Schumacher as a guest in my home, drinking a bottle of red win together. He really enjoyed these moments of intimacy and tranquillity.

"He was a simple person - clear, precise, a very linear personality," Ferrari said.

"I'm sorry that we talk about him today as if he is dead, because he is not. Michael is there but he cannot communicate."

