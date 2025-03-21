Sainz Pleased With 'Common Sense' Approach in F1 Swearing Ban

Mar.21 - "Common sense" has been applied to the highly controversial new swearing ban in Formula 1.

That's the view of Carlos Sainz, who in China was asked about reports from Melbourne a week ago that indicated the FIA had backtracked on the harsh clampdown.

From Australia onwards, stewards are only going to consider penalties for foul-mouthed drivers if the swearing takes place outside of the actual cockpit.

Senior FIA steward Garry Connelly, also a member of the World Motor Sport Council, told drivers in Melbourne that swear words on the radio - in the heat of the moment - would not be referred to the stewards.

"I think Garry Connelly was very helpful in explaining to us how the FIA is planning to approach the situation," said Sainz, a new director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.

"I appreciate common sense and this time it has prevailed. Everything has become very clear and hopefully we can continue to move forward," the Williams driver added.

Max Verstappen was the first to be penalised for describing his Red Bull as "f*cked" in an FIA press conference last year, and had to serve community service in Rwanda as punishment.

When asked about the newly-eased rules, the Dutchman would not be drawn.

"I am not going to say anything about that - I want to stay zen," Dutch journalists quote him as saying in China.

"Everyone expects me to be the first to swear, but I'll try for that not to happen."

