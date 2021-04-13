Russell proud he became the next GPDA director
Apr.13 - George Russell says he wants to look back on his Formula 1 career and be "proud" of the contribution he made outside of the cockpit.
Recently, it emerged that because of Romain Grosjean's departure from F1, 23-year-old Williams driver Russell had taken over as one of the few directors of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.
"I've always been pretty vocal," said the British driver. "I've always liked giving my opinion and being a voice for the drivers is something I'm very proud of to be honest.
"I guess Sebastian (Vettel) is sort of the older half of the grid, I potentially represent the younger half," Russell smiled.
Retired F1 driver Alex Wurz is the GPDA president.
"For me, being at the forefront with Sebastian and Alex to advance the views of the Formula 1 drivers to the FIA and Liberty Media, if I can look back and say that I was a part of it is something I'll be proud of," said Russell.
Check out more items on this website about:
I know that RUS has a large and vocal fan base but he really should concentrate on putting himself in position to win a race, or risk emulating Grosjean's career.
i recken hes a safe bet for either of the two jobs at Merc come 2022, it was ideal for RG as he always had plenty of time due to not making it past Q1 lol