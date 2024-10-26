Red Bull's Marko: McLaren Lacks Evidence to Overturn Norris Penalty

Oct.26 - McLaren's attempt to overturn the penalty that cost Lando Norris even more points in his title fight with Max Verstappen has failed.

Prior to the hearing in Mexico, Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko predicted the 'right of review' of the stewards decision would fall at the very first hurdle.

"This requires new and serious facts, and we don't see them," he told ORF.

"It is McLaren's right to request a right of review, but they will only be successful if they have new and clear evidence. Let's wait and see."

Norris' 5-second penalty, for passing Verstappen behind track limits in Austin, has been highly controversial, with many accusing the Red Bull driver of deliberately beating his friend to the apex and running him off the road.

His accusers suggest the Dutchman never intended to take the corner properly.

"Can people read my mind or what?" Verstappen hit back. "Sorry, I'm a racing driver, of course I try to make a corner. But I'm driving according to the rules.

"We're allowed to drive hard against each other."

Even Norris, trailing Verstappen by 57 points with five races left to run, admits he was outsmarted in Austin. "It's a shame to say it, but it's probably true that he is the best in the world and I am not quite at that level yet in this style of defence and attack."

Former F1 driver Christian Danner agrees: "Max defended himself in the toughest way possible - while staying within the limits.

"He and Red Bull know the rules well and use every opportunity to achieve the best possible result for themselves," he told Bild newspaper.

Dr Helmut Marko continued: "The drivers were also responsible for introducing these rules, and according to the rules it was very clear that the penalty had to be imposed."

