Ralf Schumacher: Leclerc 'has taken number 1 status'

Sebastian Vettel has admitted that ignoring team orders at Sochi was "not right".
His teammate Charles Leclerc said separate meetings with Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto took place in the days after the Russian GP.
"Obviously it felt like it was a huge deal from the outside, which it definitely wasn't, but now everything is fine," he said.
Leclerc added that it is now "clear" that both drivers "need to obey orders".
Vettel was reluctant to talk about the topic at Suzuka, but he did admit: "It was not right that I ignored the radio message.
"No matter what agreements there were or who was right or wrong, I got the message to swap the place and I didn't do it. That was certainly not right," said the German.
Both drivers insist they can continue to work together, but a hierarchical struggle for Ferrari's coveted 'number 1' spot is clearly taking place.
"Seb was number 1. Now, clearly not," said Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.
"From the energy, the way it looks, they're trying to ramp Charles up," the championship leader added.
Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher agrees with that assessment.
"They are trying to explain to Sebastian, one way or another, that he has to make room for Charles Leclerc," he told Sky Germany.
"It's starting to get a bit political and I get the feeling that Leclerc already has Vettel exactly where he wants him.
"He has taken away the number 1 status," Schumacher added. "He no longer has to drive for Vettel, because they see him (Leclerc) as the future."
This is unsettling to three drivers in particular: Hamilton, Verstappen and Ricciardo. No, I don't think Vettel is losing much sleep over it - he's already been in the role of the underdog for quite a while.
Wouldn’t be the first time he’s ended up a nr2, Ricardo put him in his place in his first season with Red Bull. Anyhow being nr2 to Leclerc driving a Ferrari F1 is not a bad way to end your career
LeClerc has not yet EARNED anything, certainly not the lead driver position. He may be fast, but he has not the experience to be Ferrari's #1. This kid should grow up a bit, learn and continue to prove himself. Fighting over this #1 nonsense does not win races for Ferrari.
I think Vettel does not need any more directives from Ferrari, all he needs is to get as many points for the team as he is allowed , considering that Leclerc is given priority since he is is the one they see as future Ferrari champion. Although Charles might have good prospect with Ferrari it does not mean he will achieve glory for the team. I still hope Seb can produce a few good races and enjoy the rest of his F1 career before he finally says good bye to it.He can leave with dignity and joy knowing that he has given his fans lot of pleasure as well as controversy, and a great deal of drama which made him one of the most endearing F1 drivers. He never fails to entertain us and I can not imagine Charles having such a great sense humour as Seb and I trust that those 2 will not cross the swords again.
I think Seb will leave the red team at the end of this year and go to Red Bull- yep - Red Bull to drive with Mad Max. Then Albon will go back to Toro Roso and Gadly loses his seat- watch this space!!
There is no way a 20 year old up-start like Charles is going to usurpe Vetel- Vetel is too proud for this to happen!!!
There's no way Red Bull will pay the wages of a former top driver on his way down when they've got one of top talents for 2020 already - Watch this space