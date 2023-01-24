Raikkonen and Wurz's sons: Racing towards F1 glory?
Jan.24 - Two youngsters with familiar names are revving their engines in the direction of Formula 1.
Almost two decades ago, Kimi Raikkonen and Alex Wurz were teammates for a time at McLaren.
Now, in 2023, their sons are racing towards F1.
17-year-old Charlie Wurz, who is Monaco-born, made his single-seater debut in 2021 in Formula 4 but is currently dominating the Formula Regional Oceania championship in New Zealand.
"Nice job son," Austrian Alex Wurz said on social media.
"Pole, win and championship lead down-under in Kiwi land after 6 from 15 races," he added.
Lando Norris won the series in 2017.
Meanwhile, Gino Rosato, a former Ferrari official and close friend of 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, spent a day this week watching 7-year-old Robin Raikkonen race karts.
"I felt I had seen this before," Rosato said on social media.
"Very quiet, little interaction, always looking a little lost and uninterested. But like his father, the magic comes to life.
"Quick, fast, rapid, natural talent, call it what you want. F1 here we come."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Maybe