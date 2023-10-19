Racing on the Edge: FIA's Warning Puts Austrian F1 GP on Thin Ice

Oct.19 - Organisers of the Austrian GP seem calm about FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's warning that the race at the Red Bull Ring could be axed.

The 'track limits' situation and festival of often-delayed rulings about deleted laps was nothing short of farcical at this year's Austrian GP, but Ben Sulayem lost his cool after more issues recently in Qatar.

"The solution is to improve the tracks," the FIA boss said. "We had the same issue in Austria - it was 1200 (violations) there.

"I know some are resistant to it, but quite honestly, if they don't (improve), there is no race. It's as simple as that. We can't afford this."

Many F1 team bosses support Ben Sulayem's stance over the farcical track limits situation, raising the real spectre of axed circuits deemed inappropriate for the sport.

A spokesman for the Red Bull Ring in Austria is quoted by Speed Week: "We are in constructive communication with the FIA and (MotoGP's) FIM and are constantly working to meet all requirements."

At the same time, the FIA has upped its game since Austria, with Auto Motor und Sport reporting that the number of personnel monitoring live track limits in Geneva was doubled.

New software was also implemented to better monitor problem corners and kerbs, meaning driver infractions were added to the FIA system without delay.

"I have to say, congratulations to the stewards because they spotted it," Ben Sulayem conceded after Qatar. "But is that the solution? No."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: