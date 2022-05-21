Promising juniors in short supply according F1 pundits

May 21 - There is a shortage of really promising talents coming up the ranks towards Formula 1.

That is the view of Jack Plooij, the well-known presenter for Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport, who noted that Red Bull junior Juri Vips failed to shine on Friday.

Vips, 21, is the cream of Red Bull's notorious driver program, but in Sergio Perez's car in Friday practice in Barcelona, he was a staggering 4.3 seconds off the pace and dead last.

For comparison, another practice rookie - Formula E champion Nyck de Vries - was well over a second faster than Vips in the much less competitive Williams.

"I believe that Red Bull doesn't have such good young drivers anymore," Plooij said.

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos added: "I agree."

Another Ziggo Sport pundit, Renger van der Zande, also commented: "It's true - I think there are very few juniors who would do well in Formula 1 at all.

"Even if you look at Formula 2, Mick Schumacher and Mazepin were race winners but they're not really in it in Formula 1, so it is a bad moment in that regard," he said.

