Pirelli 2020 & 2021 tyre testing report

Sergey Sirotkin with the Renault team at Paul Ricard to test the 18 inch wheels and tyres

Written by Leopold Pleijsier

Pirelli was delighted to open up a brand new chapter at Paul Ricard, with the debut for the new 18-inch tyres Pirelli F1 tyres. Pirelli says it will change the face of Formula 1.

Pirelli had very good weather in the southern of France. With an ambient temperature of 28 degrees and a track temperature of 32 this morning.

Renault provided a 2018 mule car for the 18-inch tyre test. Sergey Sirotkin was the lucky man to mark this historic moment. Pirelli says that they completed their planned programme as expected. Sirotkin drove 213 laps around Paul Ricard with the 18-inch tyres during the two days of testing. Pirelli said it was very useful for them to take a first look at the new generation of tyres and to start shaping the development path that they will follow for the remainder of this year and next year.

Of course, it is hard to read too much into this test as these are still very early days, but they have accumulated all the preliminary data that they wanted in good weather conditions. Pirelli wants to thank Renault and Sirotkin for their availability and efforts.


2020 F1 tyres

They also tested the new compounds for the old 13 inch version that will be used during next years 2020 F1 seasonEsteban Ocon was the test driver for the 13 inch 2020 tyres. Mercedes provided the car for the test of the 2020 tyres.

Ocon drove 212 laps in the over the two days. The work consisted of assessing a range of prototype slick tyres, as Pirelli begin to finalise next year’s specification: the last season of 13-inch tyres before we move on to 18 inches in 2021.”

