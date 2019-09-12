Lehto: Leclerc now Ferrari's number 1

Written by Leopold Pleijsier
Charles Leclerc is now Ferrari's "number 1 driver".
That is the view of JJ Lehto, who was once the supporting act for none other than Michael Schumacher at Benetton.
"Michael himself was no tyrant," the 53-year-old Finn told Iltalehti newspaper. "He was an insanely good driver, but he also put all the right people around him. Perhaps that is Vettel's weakness: he didn't have the people to bring with him to Ferrari to build his own team."
Lehto says that with young Leclerc's back-to-back maiden wins at Spa and Monza, number 1 status is clearly now passing from Vettel to a young new star.
"The expectations to succeed are always high at Ferrari, and there is always a number 1 driver to take the team forwards," he said.
"Leclerc has shown that Ferrari can win too, which creates confidence and enthusiasm. A new sheriff is in town."
There is even some doubt that German Vettel, 32, will be at Ferrari at all next year, despite his contract.
But team boss Mattia Binotto insists: "I've said it before and I'll say it again: next year, there is no question that our drivers are Sebastian and Charles."
However, there is the risk that the lineup will devolve into an internal war, along the lines of Hamilton-Rosberg at Mercedes, or Senna-Prost from yesteryear.
Lehto said: "I don't believe that. I certainly hope not. I think those guys are different and not nearly political enough to get into games like that."
Share this with other F1 Fans:
Oh dear. Vettel will not be a happy bunny.
That must've ruined your day, entirely so!
i am glad for Charles i think its a good thing Vettal as not been the same after Canada he a bad habit of not looking in his rear mirrors i have seen him being jumped on pole and racing and i have seen F1 and support Ferrari for 25 years the car is fast its not the car its the driver long my he drives for the best race car the less i see Hamilton the better he will never beat Showi 7 times
It makes sense, and only time will tell. good luck to you's both. i believe Charles as a great chance to get good points.
I sense that Sebastian has been encountering bad vibes that are coming his way from various sides , hence he has become a 'fallen guy' and his spirit has been affected and does not know how to counteract those forces who are harming him and wishing his downfall . I am sure that he can resurrect his F1 position and claim more victories if his critics stop using such damaging words and show their obvious disdain for him. We might praise Charles for his great debut with Ferrari but there is no guarantee that he will be the one to win championship for the team and himself as there are a few new drivers who are very competitive and are capable of winning races in right cars.If Seb decides to stay in F1 in the future he still can become a champion once again.
Charles only won in Italy because he broke the line car width rules-another way to describe this is cheating!!
Ferrari know more then you Charles was brave to keep it all of what Mercedes throw at him fat Hamilton gave up and Bottas gave up as no way them 2 can not catch that Amazing Ferrari is fast i do hope 2001 young Max will be 2 nd Ferrari the less time i do not Hammtion the better but i will tell you again Ferrari know more then you as for racing and how to pick drivers . Cheating you silly persion