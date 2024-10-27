Ocon Set to Start from Pit Lane in Mexico City GP Due to PU Issues

Oct.27 - The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix has thrown Alpine driver into the spotlight due to a technical infraction involving power unit components. According to the FIA’s Technical Delegate Jo Bauer, Ocon's Alpine car has now exceeded the permitted limit on certain engine elements, specifically the energy store (ES) and control electronics (CE).

The latest swap marks Ocon's third instance of using both a new energy store and new control electronics, pushing him past the season’s maximum of two for each. In a twist that spells trouble for , these replacements were made without official FIA clearance, meaning Ocon’s car is set to start from the pit lane under Article 40.9 of the 2024 F1 Sporting Regulations. This development is sure to shake up his race prospects, adding extra hurdles in an already intense battle in the mid-field standings.

