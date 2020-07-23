Nurburgring confirms F1 talks for 'corona' race

Jul.23 - The Nurburgring has emerged as a contender to host a race as Formula 1's 2020 'corona calendar' continues to take shape on the fly.

Earlier, another former German F1 venue - Hockenheim - admitted it was in talks with the sport about filling in for one of the originally-scheduled races.

A spokesman for the Nurburgring now tells motorsport-magazin.com: "We are in contact with Formula 1, but there is nothing (else) to report."

The t-online.de portal believes a deal for a race in October is already done, with teams already booking local hotels.





It is also claimed the Nurburgring's race will be announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours Spain's rescheduled race at Barcelona may no longer happen, due to a significant uptick in the local Covid-19 epidemic.

But El Mundo Deportivo newspaper says preparations for the round at Circuit de Catalunya continue, with the regional government now authorising the modification of the venue's original contract for 2020.

However, Auto Motor und Sport reports that Silverstone could still be asked to step in by scheduling a third race, while Portimao, Imola and Hanoi may also be added to the calendar.

China, however, looks likely to fall out of the running, but the former Malaysian GP venue at Sepang could be set to host its first race since 2017.

