No F1 'corona calendar' race for Jerez in 2020

Aug.21 - Jerez will not host a race on Formula 1's 'corona calendar'.

Earlier, it was believed the sport was poised to add single races at Jerez, Istanbul and Abu Dhabi, and a double-header in Bahrain, to the existing 13-race schedule.

"I know the track well so I'm ready for that weekend," Renault driver Esteban Ocon said in Barcelona.

However, Spain's Diario Sport newspaper claims the negotiations with Liberty Media "broke down".





Spanish automobile federation chief Manuel Avino confirmed that talks between Jerez - scene of F1's infamous 1997 title showdown - and F1 had taken place.

"The Junta (regional government) de Andalucia, the Jerez circuit, the Federation and the sports council had been talking for some time with Liberty to consider the possibility of hosting two grands prix in Spain," Avino said.

Another circuit that will not be joining F1's 'corona calendar' is the Lausitzring in Germany.

"So far, no one has approached us with the question," Dekra, a German company that owns the circuit, told DPA news agency.

"Should such an enquiry come, we would of course examine the possibility of hosting a Formula 1 race."

F1 race director Michael Masi said in Barcelona that the full 2020 calendar should be finalised within a week or two.

