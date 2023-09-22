Mick Schumacher's Le Mans Dream: Alpine in Talks for Exciting Partnership

Sep.22 - Interim Alpine team boss Bruno Famin admits he is in talks with Mick Schumacher.

Responding to recent rumours, Schumacher's current boss Toto Wolff said last week that if the 24-year-old German wants to race at Le Mans next year, he can still keep his Mercedes reserve seat.

Famin admitted at Suzuka on Friday that talks with Schumacher about Renault-owned Alpine's world endurance prototype project are taking place.

"It is true that we are talking to Mick about the possibility of taking part in our long-distance program," he said.

"It would be a good opportunity for both parties, but for now we're just talking. Hopefully we will organise a test soon."

