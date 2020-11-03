Mercedes to keep black livery in 2021

Nov.3 - Mercedes will keep its all-black livery in 2021, boss Toto Wolff has revealed.

Amid Lewis Hamilton's advocacy for the Black Lives Matter movement, the reigning world champion team agreed to switch from silver to black for 2020.

"It seems that yes, we will also be in black in 2021," Wolff told the Austrian magazine Motorprofis after Mercedes wrapped up its record seventh consecutive constructors' world championship at Imola.

"I think the black looks great," he added.

"In 2022 there will be many new rules and we want to remember our heritage again with the Silver Arrows. But the issue of anti-racism will remain very important to us."

Meanwhile, amid uncertainty about his and Hamilton's futures at Mercedes, Wolff also used the occasion to insist that the German carmaker is staying put in F1.

"We made our commitment to Formula 1 with the Concorde Agreement, even if you can now get out annually," said the Austrian. "But that's not an issue.

"How did Ola Kallenius say it? 'Bayern Munich is not getting out of football either'," Wolff insisted.

"For various target groups, it is right to get involved in tennis, golf or fashion week - but motorsport, that's what we do. That's our DNA," Wolff added.

