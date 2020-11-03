Maylander: Haas a good place to start for Schumacher

Nov.3 - Haas is a good first team for likely 2021 rookie Mick Schumacher.
That is the view of Bernd Maylander, who is Formula 1's long-time safety car driver.
Speaking to Sport1, he was commenting on what is now regarded as an open secret - that Ferrari will place Michael Schumacher's son at Ferrari-powered customer Haas next year.
"Haas is a good training place for him," the 49-year-old German said.
"Personally, I might have preferred Alfa Romeo a little more because they are closer to Ferrari. But it's a good start anyway.
"Gunther Steiner is a great person and together they can build something," Maylander added.
So while Maylander is predicting a Formula 2 title win for 21-year-old Schumacher before his F1 debut, he also commented on the recent decline of Germany's quadruple world champion, Sebastian Vettel.
"Every driver needs confidence in his car, because performance is a mix of equipment, team and of course driver," he said.
"But I think things went pretty well in the race for him at Imola," Maylander added. "The bottom line is that it may be the start of a positive trend for the remaining races."
Check out more items on this website about:
Things are getting interesting (read, they are in trouble) at Team HAAS, delaying confirmation of driver lineup 2021. Looking for paying drivers, options are limited. Nikita at HAAS is a sure thing I guess. Mick has not signed with HAAS yet, and maybe he won’t, disappointed ( name and heritage) not getting a seat in Ferrari sister team Alfa Romeo. He want’s to go in his fathers footsteps, and HAAS is last option, only being a half bread. Besides of that I believe he expects to get a seat for free, so still considering his options. It seems that Perez is not interested in signing with HAAS, and HAAS can’t afford Hulkenberg, probably signing with Red Bull anyway, so who is left for HAAS to sign? Kvyat, I don’t think so, Elliot don’t have the money. So maybe, in the end, HAAS could as well sign up with Kevin again, at least getting an experienced driver next to Nikita.
What if Hamilton don’t sign up with Mercedes again ?
Silly season at warp 10.
Mick Schumacher est juste un bon pilote, il ne fera pas une grande carrière en F1. Entre les fils de milliardaires et les fils de champions la F1 perd un peu son âme, il serait temps de réglementer tout cela et de durcir considérablement la super licence.