Marko 'lost money' on 2019 predictions

Dr Helmut Marko admits he lost some bets in 2019.

It seems the Red Bull official actually put money down when he claimed early this year that the team would win five races in 2019.

"That we only won three races cost me some money on a number of bets," Marko smiled as he told the Austrian broadcaster Servus TV.

But he insists that his logic was sound.





"We had the potential to win five races, if not six," he said.

So, what is the high-ranking Red Bull official predicting for 2020?

"At least five victories and the title," Marko said confidently.