Lewis Hamilton Dismisses Wolff Comments & Stands Tall Amid Mercedes Tension

Nov.22 - Lewis Hamilton admits he really did think about quitting Mercedes immediately on the slowing-down lap after the recent Brazilian GP.

Fans were alarmed when they heard the Ferrari-bound-in-2025 driver tell his team on the radio: "If this is the last time that I get to perform, it's a shame it wasn't great, but grateful for you."

Afterwards, the 39-year-old said he "could happily go and take a holiday".

Mercedes immediately rejected reports that the seven time world champion was serious, but Hamilton admitted in Las Vegas on Wednesday: "In the moment, that's how I felt. Like I didn't really want to come back after that weekend."

While teammate George Russell has also struggled at times with Mercedes' 2024 car, Hamilton's problems have been more severe. "If they provide a car that wants to stay on track, hopefully we'll have a better result here," he said.

There are also signs of tension between Hamilton and Toto Wolff, particularly after the Mercedes team boss referred to the British driver's "shelf-life" in a newly released book.

Hamilton insists the comments didn't affect him.

"No. I think just me being here, standing tall - I feel strong," he said. "I've been around this game for a long time. There's been so many things said about me - so many microaggressions.

"I'm not saying from my boss, because he's been supportive over all these years and we've achieved a lot together. I mean in general. But nothing can take me down, so I'm still here, I'm still fighting."

Wolff said on Thursday that he and Hamilton have already cleared the air.

"One rule that we established very early in our relationship is that we talk immediately and say 'why did you say that?' or 'what did you mean?' and that is what we have done," said the Austrian.

As for whether Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has reason to be concerned Hamilton's current form might carry over into 2025, the winner of a record 105 grands prix insisted he is "pretty sure" he will never have another season like 2024.

