Leclerc: Ferrari 'confident' about engine legality

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari is "very confident" about the legality of its engine.
Ferrari recently made a big step with its 2019 power unit, with some believing the advantage in qualifying is over 50 horsepower over any rival.
We reported this week that "several" Ferrari rivals have asked the FIA to check the legality of the Maranello-made engine.
But Leclerc told the German broadcaster RTL in Mexico City that those rivals are trying to "destabilise" Ferrari amid its progress.
"But it won't work," the Ferrari driver insisted. "In the team, we are very confident that there is no problem."
He would say that wouldn't he ! Of course Ferrari are up to something- I hope they get found out.
The brat Leclerc would say and do anything to win so he is not to be trusted. I note Vettel.and Mattio have kept quiet- interesting silence!
Ferrari are just BETTER. Those who defend aggressively definitely has something to hide !!!!!!
All F1 teams are up to something, its what you call competition. I didn't hear Ferrari moaning when the silver cars were well in front of the others. I think Pam must be new to motorsport. Keep knitting red jumpers.
Naive and clearly an angry person based on Pam's comments on recent articles.
Why are some of you so sexist on this site. John I dont knit and even if I did what has that got to do with this discussion thread????!
Please write an comment when you can omit discriminatory language!
Evan- you are the clueless one on this site- trust me!