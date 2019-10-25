Leclerc: Ferrari 'confident' about engine legality

25 Oct 2019 by Melanie van de Brug
Leclerc: Ferrari 'confident' about engine legality

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari is "very confident" about the legality of its engine.

Ferrari recently made a big step with its 2019 power unit, with some believing the advantage in qualifying is over 50 horsepower over any rival.

We reported this week that "several" Ferrari rivals have asked the FIA to check the legality of the Maranello-made engine.

But Leclerc told the German broadcaster RTL in Mexico City that those rivals are trying to "destabilise" Ferrari amid its progress.


"But it won't work," the Ferrari driver insisted. "In the team, we are very confident that there is no problem."

5 F1 Fan comments on "Leclerc: Ferrari 'confident' about engine legality

  1. Pam

    He would say that wouldn't he ! Of course Ferrari are up to something- I hope they get found out.

    The brat Leclerc would say and do anything to win so he is not to be trusted. I note Vettel.and Mattio have kept quiet- interesting silence!

  2. Pam

    Why are some of you so sexist on this site. John I dont knit and even if I did what has that got to do with this discussion thread????!

    Please write an comment when you can omit discriminatory language!

    Evan- you are the clueless one on this site- trust me!

