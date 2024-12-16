Lando Norris Reflects on 2024 Season & Acknowledges Verstappen’s Brilliance

Dec.16 - Lando Norris has hit reverse gear on a controversial comment he made recently about his friend and 2024 title rival Max Verstappen.

One of the final blows to Norris' quest to prevent the Red Bull driver from winning his fourth consecutive drivers' crown was in Brazil, where Verstappen's race through the field in wet conditions was universally hailed.

McLaren's Norris, however, credited the red flag, which allowed Verstappen to fit new tyres. "It shouldn't have been red flagged," said the Briton. "They took a gamble and it paid off for them.

"It's not talent, it's just luck."

Many regarded the 25-year-old's comments as sour grapes and a low blow, especially with so many experts describing Verstappen's drive as one of the best in history.

"First of all," said Norris after collecting his runner-up FIA trophy in Rwanda, "I retract that comment back there - where I said it was all luck, no talent.

"What Max did this year, what he did in Brazil, of course, was incredible. I'm the first one to acknowledge such a thing when I'm the one going up against him.

"Sometimes I'm happy even to finish second to Max, because I think it's an achievement to do a lot better than that. A lot of achievements for myself this year, a lot of improvements from myself - but I also know that I need to step it up and do more than I did this year."

