Kubica may focus only on F1 role this season

Feb.4 - Robert Kubica has admitted he may spend the entire 2021 season focusing exclusively on his reserve driver role with Alfa Romeo.

The Pole, who had the same role in 2020, has ruled out returning to the German touring car championship DTM, whilst admitting that he is keen on endurance sports cars.

Indeed, 35-year-old Kubica was at Daytona recently for the fabled 24 hour race, but he was unable to race at all following an early gearbox problem.

"There is no such thing as bad luck in motorsport. Everything happens for a reason," he told Przeglad Sportowy newspaper.

"On the other hand, the experience of last year and the situation in the world are not helping me to make a decision," said Kubica when asked how he will combine his F1 role and his racing aspirations in 2021.

"Some decisions should have been taken and were already taken, but due to the changes in the calendars it was impossible to go in certain directions," he continued.

Kubica admits that he may end up simply serving as Alfa Romeo's reserve this year and nothing else.

"It is very possible that I will be doing less this year than last year," he said.

"It is difficult to make some decisions, but I definitely want to avoid a situation where I will suddenly be needed in three completely different places," the former Williams driver added.

Check out more items on this website about: