F1 News

Key: Halo to 'look better' in 2018

Jan.26 - The racing versions of F1's controversial new 'Halo' safety devices will look better, Toro Rosso technical boss James Key predicts.

Many fans are disappointed that the full open cockpit look of F1 cars will be missing in 2018, with the driver protection Halo to be mandatory from March's Melbourne season opener.

Until now, Halo has been extensively tested but teams will be able to tinker with the aerodynamic profile of the basic design in 2018.

"With the aerodynamic features of the Halo it will look a bit more like it should for formula one. Better than we've seen it so far," Key is quoted by the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

"The Halo will be slightly more refined, because the teams have had time to study it and work on the aerodynamics," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.