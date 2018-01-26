F1-Fansite.com

Alonso says Le Mans chances '50-50' for 2018

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico. Sunday 29 October 2017. Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren Technology Group, with Fernando Alonso, McLaren.

Jan.26 - Fernando Alonso says it is "50-50" whether he will race this year at Le Mans.

Currently, the Spaniard - having contested the Indy 500 last year - is preparing for his endurance sports car debut at Daytona.

He is eyeing the fabled 'triple crown' -- an ultra-rare achievement of winning the Monaco grand prix, Indianapolis and Le Mans.

The McLaren driver did a LMP1 test with Toyota late last year, and has now said at Daytona: "It is no secret that I would like to compete at Le Mans in the future.

"If it's this year or not this year, I'm still not 100 per cent," he is quoted by Marca sports newspaper. "It could happen, yes, but it's 50-50.

"There are many things that must come together for it to happen, and we are trying to do what we can," Alonso added. "Fortunately, if it happens or not, everyone will know at the same time as I do."

