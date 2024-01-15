Irvine's Forecast: Verstappen's Red Bull Era Leaves Hamilton Behind

Jan.15 - Lewis Hamilton's days at the very top of Formula 1 are "over", according to former grand prix driver Eddie Irvine.

The 58-year-old Ulsterman, best known for serving as Michael Schumacher's teammate at Ferrari, thinks the Max Verstappen and Red Bull era is only just beginning.

"The era of success for Hamilton and Mercedes is over," Irvine told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

He admitted that Hamilton, who has just turned 39, "remains a very good driver" who "still does an excellent job behind the wheel".

But Irvine insists that Dutchman Verstappen now clearly has the upper hand "because he is younger, has a bit more speed and a lot of belief in his abilities"

As for Hamilton, he added: "I doubt that he will be able to win the championship again and thus fulfil his dream of winning an eighth title."

