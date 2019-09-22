Hamilton: Mercedes needs update to catch Ferrari

Written by Melanie van de Brug
Ferrari's rivals are surprised by the Italian team's pace in Singapore.
When reminded after qualifying that it is Charles Leclerc's third pole on the trot, championship leader Lewis Hamilton exclaimed: "Shit!"
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is also upset about not being faster, telling Ziggo Sport: "I came here to win."
Mercedes' Hamilton explained their surprise.
"This should not really be their track," he told the German broadcaster RTL. "On high downforce tracks like Monaco and Budapest they are not normally this fast."
But even back-to-back Spa and Monza winner Leclerc admitted his surprise.
"Very surprised," he said. "It just proves how good a job they have done back at the factory."
Indeed, Ferrari had arrived in Singapore with visible updates, including an Alfa Romeo-like nose.
"They've brought an upgrade here and it seems to have worked," Hamilton said. "We've not really had an upgrade for a while, so maybe when that comes it will help us a little bit."
Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko commented: "Maybe we have fallen a step behind in the arms race." But he also told Kleine Zeitung newspaper: "I am surprised by Ferrari in qualifying, but I think they have a special (engine) mode that they do not have in the race."
Driver of the day is Hamilton. He set yet another record - he proved that not being on the podium is a survivable event.
His media, and posting, wailing women are stampeding for the exists in search of a driver to adulate.
Happy Days a smiling Seb,cometh the chance cometh the man,a first class drive.
Penalties.Yet again we see bad driving,this time from Mr Grosjean who Stuffed Russell into the wall
leaving a wrecked Williams car.Mr G continued on his merry way.I believe in such circumstance he should be Black Flagged.His team should pay for the Williams damages.Why should a driver and team suffer for the actions of a STUPID IDIOT .
Someone observed "things are back to normal: Sebastian wins, Kvyat does the torpedo, and Grosjean is back in (his) form."
Wit aside, I actually thought that the incident wasn't all that clear cut case of the HAAS car being wrong. Russell's rear right wheel (if I remember it right) touched HAAS and sent it into a wall.
Cometh the man... 13 months gap between wins, Santa comes more often! a Just a joke!!!
Seb deserved his win esp since the young boy Leclerc is getting too big for his tiny boots!!! Grogsean should stay cooking in the kitchen and give up driving- way the hell Haas kept him over the Hulk for 2020 is beyond me!!! Now Hamilton needs to win in Russia!