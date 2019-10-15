Hamilton: Mercedes has best driver lineup in F1

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes' driver pairing is "absolutely" the best in Formula 1.

The Mercedes driver was asked by Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper if the combination of him alongside Valtteri Bottas is better than Ferrari's duo.

"Absolutely for sure," Hamilton answered. "It's the best combination available. I just do not see a better balance in Formula 1."

The implication of Hamilton's comments is that he thinks Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc warring for number 1 status at Ferrari is not good for the Maranello team.





"I'm on the outside so I don't know, but from a distance they seem to have a very interesting dynamic," he said.

"It looks as though Charles is taking over as number 1 now. Is that (approach) good for a team? I don't think so. But they have always had that philosophy.

"We have a different approach that works well for us," added Hamilton.

At the same time, Hamilton admitted that teammates always want to beat one another, as was the case when he fell out badly with Nico Rosberg.

"It's always the same with your teammate, and also with Valtteri. He wants to beat me, I want to beat him.

"But between Valtteri and me there is just a maturity. I did not have that when I was younger. Valtteri and me, it just works.

"He's also getting faster every year, so I keep having to pull new rabbits out of my hat to stay in front."

Hamilton and Bottas are now the only drivers left in mathematical contention for the 2019 title, and boss Toto Wolff says they will get an equal chance to fight over the last four races.

"Is it 64 points that Valtteri is behind? That's two and a half victories," Wolff said.

"We will give them equal opportunities. The title will be decided on the track."

↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

Check out more about: