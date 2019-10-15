Upgrade helped Vettel solve 2019 crisis

Sebastian Vettel has admitted that Ferrari's much-vaunted Singapore upgrade has helped him.

The German has struggled with the Maranello-made 2019 car this year, to the point that some believe Charles Leclerc is now the number 1.

But Ferrari made a big step forward with an upgrade introduced in Singapore, and his former Red Bull boss Dr Helmut Marko thinks it suits Vettel the most.

"With the direction taken by the development of the car, it seems to be better for his style," Marko said.





Vettel does not deny that the new front wing, floor and diffuser have helped him to speed up in comparison to his teammate Leclerc.

"The update that we brought to Singapore helped us," the quadruple world champion told Bild newspaper.

"And maybe it also helped me in areas where I had some problems."

Check out more about: