Hamilton deal uncertainty to be clear at car launch next month

Feb.3 - Mercedes has announced that its "drivers" will be available to speak to the media at the launch of the 2021 car in "exactly one months' time".

The forthcoming March 2 event, announced by the title winning team on Tuesday, should therefore finally end the uncertainty about Lewis Hamilton's unsigned 2021 contract.

Mercedes said the reveal of the new car will involve "media opportunities with our key personnel and drivers on the day".

Hamilton, or confirmed 2021 team driver Valtteri Bottas, were not explicitly named in the press release.

"More information on those opportunities and a detailed plan of what assets will be available will be shared with the media before the event," the document added.

Mercedes' news on Tuesday coincided with the claim of the respected Japanese as-web.jp publication that Hamilton has now agreed a new two-year deal including details about salary and bonuses.

The report also said the seven time world champion will have veto power over the identity of his teammate. Bottas is already signed up for 2021 but George Russell is a leading candidate for 2022.

↓ ↓

Check out more items on this website about: