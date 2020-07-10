Giovinazzi not focused on current Vettel seat at Ferrari

Jul.10 - Antonio Giovinazzi insists he is not giving up on his Formula 1 career.

The Italian rose through Ferrari's driver academy to secure the seat at Alfa Romeo, but Ferrari overlooked him in favour of Carlos Sainz to be Sebastian Vettel's 2021 replacement.

Giovinazzi, however, insists he is not giving up.

"The hope I have to get in that car is there and it will always be there," he told Sky Italia in Austria.





"I've never had anything easy in my career, and maybe it wasn't the right time for that now. But that does not mean that it cannot happen in the future.

"So now I have in mind to do well with Alfa, to do well in my career and maybe to have that opportunity one day," said the 26-year-old.

Indeed, Giovinazzi might be hoping that Vettel's relationship with Ferrari breaks down completely this season, opening up the prospect of a seat to fill for the rest of 2020.

"Well, we'll see," he said. "I don't want to focus so much on that.

"I know very well that if I do my best and get excellent results like I did on Sunday, many doors will open that especially that.

"But for now I will focus on my work."

