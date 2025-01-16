Franco Colapinto’s Journey: From Williams Star to Alpine’s $20M Investment

Jan.16 - One of Franco Colapinto's managers has admitted the impressive Argentine had talks with Red Bull.

Ultimately, it was a determined Flavio Briatore of Alpine who reportedly paid a whopping $20 million to Williams for a five-year loan of the 21-year-old.

"He was the first interested party," co-manager Maria Catarineu told Corazon de F1. "Well, more or less at the same time as Red Bull.

"But Flavio said 'I want him, and I want him like this and like this'. But it was very complicated because there is Franco as a driver, his management company, there is Williams as Franco's team, there are the interested other teams.

"But that's where it started. And Flavio never lost his interest."

Red Bull team Christian Horner, however, ultimately decided against charging for Colapinto's services. Catarineu explained: "Clearly, Christian showed an interest in Franco.

"It could have been for Red Bull (Racing) as Max (Verstappen)'s teammate, or for the second Red Bull team," she added. "And there were other teams too. But Christian wanted to know what the situation is with Williams and have a chat with James (Vowles).

"Eventually, the Red Bull route, for different reasons, could not be. First, because Red Bull has many parts, it has a very powerful academy with drivers who were already waiting and, well, it didn't work out."

It is possible that Red Bull was ultimately turned off at the idea that, even after the five-year loan period agreed by Alpine, Colapinto may still have to return to Williams.

"It is a possibility," she admitted. "But between now and five years, anything can happen."

Also rumoured is that some of Colapinto's Argentine sponsors may actually remain at Williams in 2025 and beyond. Catarineu also confirmed that notwithstanding Briatore's personal involvement, she and her husband Jamie Campbell-Walter will continue to serve as Colapinto's managers.

"It is best for everyone that Jaime and I continue to be in charge of Franco, especially on a day-to-day basis. Obviously Flavio will be aware of everything that happens. This is a team effort," she said.

Finally, Catarineu hinted yet again that part of the new Alpine deal could involve a promise that Colapinto will replace Jack Doohan at some point in 2025.

"He is super, super happy," she said. "You have to realise that just a few months ago we didn't know if we were ever going to be in Formula 1. And then the nine races with Williams happened.

"But then again there was uncertainty and his anguish, because there is no place at Williams. And now he is happy. Very happy."

