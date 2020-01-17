Formula 1 loses $26M sponsor

Formula 1 has lost a major sponsor.

Citing a source close to the company, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reports that Tata Communications, a major Indian multinational, will no longer be F1's connectivity partner.

Forbes' F1 business journalist Christian Sylt said the deal, which has run for eight years, was worth $26 million.

"Yes, both Tata Communications and Formula 1 have ended their partnership. The sponsorship deal ended on December 31," PTI's source confirmed.


  2. Giving up on F1

    I have been dissatisfied with F1 TVpro since it started because of poor video quality and using a mishmash of SKYTV commentary and the producer's feed from the track. The result was often a match of Sky commentary that is not applicable to what is being seen.
    It is probably going to get worse.

