Formula 1 loses $26M sponsor

Formula 1 has lost a major sponsor.
Citing a source close to the company, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reports that Tata Communications, a major Indian multinational, will no longer be F1's connectivity partner.
Forbes' F1 business journalist Christian Sylt said the deal, which has run for eight years, was worth $26 million.
"Yes, both Tata Communications and Formula 1 have ended their partnership. The sponsorship deal ended on December 31," PTI's source confirmed.
What will they use now, tin cans and string? Will someone please call Liberty and put them on your Verizon family plan.
I have been dissatisfied with F1 TVpro since it started because of poor video quality and using a mishmash of SKYTV commentary and the producer's feed from the track. The result was often a match of Sky commentary that is not applicable to what is being seen.
It is probably going to get worse.