Former Schumacher manager suffers a stroke

Aug.27 - Michael Schumacher's former manager is recovering from a stroke.

Until the seven time world champion's less successful return to Formula 1 in 2010, Willi Weber guided Schumacher's motor racing career.

Bild newspaper claims the now 70-year-old recently suffered a stroke, spending 9 days in a Stuttgart hospital and then weeks in rehabilitation.

"I am still suffering a little with my language and my tongue," Weber confirmed, but he is now back at home and expected to completely recover.





It was also reported this week that former Renault boss Flavio Briatore was in a "serious" condition in a Milan hospital with covid-19.

Also 70, the Italian denied that, telling Corriere della Sera: "I only have bad prostatitis.

"I went to the San Raffaele hospital on Sunday night and they hospitalised me, but I still don't know if I am positive for coronavirus," Briatore said.

"I feel fine."

However, reportedly under fire for allegedly giving Briatore preferential treatment, the hospital insisted in a statement: "Mr Briatore went to the hospital for pathology other than covid-19 and, like all patients, was subjected to a swab for the detection of coronavirus.

"The test was positive," the hospital added.

