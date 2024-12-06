FIA President Promises Rule Change for Russian Drivers Next Year

Dec.6 - Good news could be on the horizon for Russian drivers who are currently locked out of FIA-sanctioned international motor racing.

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Russian drivers like the axed Nikita Mazepin were not only burdened with western sanctions, but strict conditions placed on them by the FIA.

For instance, they could only race under a neutral flag - and even then only if they signed a special document denouncing Russia.

Recently, a Dakar Rally competitor from Russia, Sergey Karyakin, said he would sit out the 2025 edition because he refused to sign the FIA document.

He now tells Tass news agency: "Of course I would really like, if there is such an opportunity, to take part in the World Rally Raid Championship in the future.

"I managed to talk to the sheikh, who is the president of the FIA," Karyakin said, referring to Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"He promised that next year he will correct the situation with the admission of Russian racers to competitions."

