Austrian GP Becomes Max Verstappen’s New F1 Home After Zandvoort

Dec.6 - Zandvoort will survive even without Formula 1, according to the circuit designer who was in charge of preparing the circuit for its run of Dutch grands prix.

After 2026, the Dutch F1 GP will no longer be on the calendar - entirely due to financial reasons and the lack of government support.

Max Verstappen's 2024 title rival and friend Lando Norris joked that the quadruple world champion should stump up with the missing 20 million euros.

"I do have it," Verstappen laughed, "but I'm not going to spend it on a race."

Zandvoort invested heavily in preparing the iconic circuit for Formula 1 just a few years ago, including installing uniquely heavily banked corners.

It was Jarno Zaffelli, boss of the Italian circuit design company Dromo, who was responsible for the upgrade. Upon hearing the news of Zandvoort's impending F1 demise, he told NOS: "The circuit does not need Formula 1 to survive."

However, he revealed that those funding the upgrade, including Prince Bernhard of Orange-Nassau, were surprised with exactly how much it all cost.

"The asphalt had to be moved a bit to create space for the paddock, which was a requirement of Formula 1," said Zaffelli, before smiling: "The circuit management just didn't tell the prince.

"In all their enthusiasm, they forgot to tell him, I think. But he took it well," Zaffelli laughed.

His next project will be the all-new Madrid GP, where construction will begin early next year before its 2026 debut. "This is a completely new circuit with a new organisation, involving a lot more money than at Zandvoort," said Zaffelli.

"Zandvoort was finished after four winter months - here in Madrid, it will take more than a year."

Dutch F1 GP promoters admit that uncertainty about Verstappen's career beyond 2026, and the inevitability of waning interest as the novelty wears off year-on-year, factored into the decision not to stay in F1.

"I'm most proud of the first year," Zaffelli recalls. "All those fans, all that orange smoke. I think you could see the smoke from space.

"Promoters in Las Vegas, Qatar, Mexico and Silverstone all implemented changes to their own events based on what they saw there."

The silver lining for Zandvoort is that two more races are still on the horizon. "What sticks in my mind most after this news is that they managed to add a year to the contract," said Zaffelli.

"For a small, cosy circuit, adapted to Formula 1 standards, that's a huge achievement."

Zandvoort's F1 demise is also good news for the Austrian GP, held at the , which is likely to take on the unofficial title of Verstappen's new home race.

"The Red Bull Ring will be Max's only home now," said Michael Ranzmaier-Hausleitner, of the Spielberg tourism agency that is involved with promotion of the Austrian GP.

