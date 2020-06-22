FIA announces World Motor Sport Council decisions

Coronavirus COVID-19

The global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and over the past weeks the Council noted the publication of extensive ‘Return to Motor Sport’ guidelines prepared by the FIA under the direction of FIA Medical Commission President, Professor Gérard Saillant, following discussions with the World Health Organisation. It sets out best practices for the running of events as it becomes possible to do so under any applicable health regulations.

Specifically with regard to the resumption of the FIA Formula One World Championship and other championships and International Series taking place at the same Events (such as the FIA Formula 2 Championship, FIA Formula 3 Championship and Porsche Supercup), the Council approved the addition of Appendix S to the International Sporting Code – the COVID-19 Code of Conduct.

The FIA has consulted the guidance issued by public health authorities, and the advice of an independent external expert, in order to put together the protocols set out in this COVID-19 Code of Conduct to mitigate the risks of transmission of COVID-19 that may arise during the staging of Events that include a round of the FIA Formula One World Championship.





The scope of the COVID-19 Code of Conduct will be expanded to certain other championships, as well as to other categories of motor sport.

#PurposeDriven movement

Following its announcement at the conclusion of the FIA eConference yesterday (18 June), the Council was presented with, and offered its full support for, the FIA #PurposeDriven movement. As part of the movement, the FIA will endeavour to act as a catalyst and a guide for the objective and ambition of the sport to accelerate responsibly its positive contribution to society in all sectors, including health, safety, economy, the environment, education, inclusion and diversity. FIA President Jean Todt invited all motor sport community members to commit to a Purpose Pledge and to take concrete actions in this direction.

FIA Formula One World Championship

The Council noted the approval of the first eight events of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship by the FIA President on 2 June. The calendar is as follows: