FIA Announces new World Motor Sport Council F1 Decisions

A minute of silence was held in memory of José Abed, the FIA Vice President of Honour, who passed away earlier this month. Mr Abed was a leading motor sport administrator in Mexico and Latin America serving as an FIA Vice President for Sport representing the Americas region.

The FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem thanked members for their attendance and was pleased to report significant progress in key areas. He said: “The World Motor Sport Council gathered in Paris to discuss a number of topics as we plan the way forward for the organisation, in the framework of our new governance approach. We continue to push forward on sustainability, towards our target of net-zero emissions in 2030. Members approved a new FIA Anti-Harassment and Non-discrimination Policy which reaffirms a zero-tolerance approach towards harassment and any form of discrimination. I want to thank the members for their ongoing efforts in laying out a path for the organisation to meet its long-term objectives.”

The following is a summary of the decisions taken during the meeting:

FIA Formula One World Championship

Here is a summary of some of the key changes to the 2022 Sporting and Technical Regulations approved by the World Council:

The regulations governing car limitations during tyre testing have been updated

The timing of the official pre-event media activities for Drivers has been updated. This activity will now take place within a two-hour window, 23 hours prior to the scheduled start of Free Practice 1

Deflection tests for Rear Wing Mainplane Trailing Edge and Beam Wing Flexibility have been updated

Fuel will now be permitted to be chilled to 20°C at hotter races. The temperature reference will be taken one hour in advance of the session

Regulations regarding mirrors have been updated to allow greater rearward visibility

An update has been made allowing a Power Unit to be replaced in Parc Fermé with one of a newer specification

A provision has been made to allow for temporary repairs to be made to Power Units

The World Council was given an update on the progress of the 2026 Power Unit Regulations, which are due to be finalised and presented before the next World Motor Sport Council meeting, following considerable work and consultation between the FIA, Formula 1, the incumbent Power Unit manufacturers and potential newcomers.

