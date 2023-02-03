FIA announces application process for prospective F1 teams

Feb.3 - The FIA has announced the official launch of its application process for prospective teams interested in participating at a competitive level in the FIA Formula One World Championship. The organisation is looking for serious entities with technical capabilities, financial stability, and experienced personnel to enter the championship.

For the first time, applicants will have to demonstrate their plans for sustainability and achieving a net-zero CO2 impact by 2030. They will also have to show how they plan to make a positive societal impact through their participation in the sport.

All applicants will undergo a rigorous due diligence process, including assessments of their technical capabilities, funding, and human resources. The selection criteria, deadlines, legal requirements, and other conditions will be communicated to those who express preliminary interest in the FIA.

The overall interests of the championship, including all stakeholders, will be considered in the selection process, along with regulations and governance arrangements. The high level of interest from potential candidates highlights the growth and popularity of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: “The growth and appeal of the FIA Formula One World Championship is at unprecedented levels. The FIA believes the conditions are right for interested parties, which meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in entering the Championship.

“For the first time ever, as part of the selection conditions, we are requesting that candidates set out how they would meet the FIA’s sustainability benchmarks and how they would make a positive societal impact through sport.

“The process is a logical extension of the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 F1 Power Unit Regulations from engine manufacturers which has attracted Audi to Formula 1 and created interest among other potential entrants.”

