Ferrari team boss not ruling out return for Todt

Dec.11 - Mattia Binotto has played down reports suggesting former Ferrari boss Jean Todt could be about to return to the fabled Maranello team.

According to the reports, Italian Binotto would keep the top job but be assisted in political and sporting matters by 75-year-old Todt, who is stepping down as FIA president within days.

Corriere della Sera newspaper said the Frenchman would be a Niki Lauda-style 'super consultant', with talks between Todt and Ferrari chairman John Elkann supposedly having already taken place.

Binotto, however, denies there have been any talks.

"No," he said clearly in Abu Dhabi.

"I heard and I read about some speculation in that respect, and what I can say is that so far they are only speculations."

But sources close to Ferrari insist the story has merit - and even Binotto admits it would "still be an honour" to work alongside him.

"I still believe that, as Mattia and as a team, there's still much to learn," Binotto added.

"But I repeat," the 52-year-old told Sky Italia, "I have only read about this in the newspaper.

"Todt did very well as president of the FIA and he is a person I respect a lot. As a team, there is always a way to improve and being able to bring added value is always positive."

