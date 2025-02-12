'Fearless' FIA Could Allow Twelfth Team on F1 Grid

Feb.12 - A twelfth Formula 1 team could soon be following in Cadillac's wheel-tracks.

After a long fight with F1 commercial rights holder Liberty Media and the existing ten teams, Cadillac - originally Andretti - was finally allowed to enter the sport from 2026.

"I didn't understand it," F1 legend Gerhard Berger told Auto Motor und Sport when asked about Liberty's opposition. "Maybe there's something in the background that I don't know about.

"What more could you want than an American team with an American driver and the power of Cadillac behind it? Yes, Cadillac takes a bit of money away from the other teams, but it also brings in new sponsors.

"A better solution should have been found rather than arguing for two years," Berger said.

Andretti-Cadillac was always supported by the FIA, which is headed by controversial president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The FIA president is now hinting that F1 should max out the grid by adding a twelfth team.

"We are very aware that I suffered a big attack because of the eleventh team," Ben Sulayem said. "But now we have an eleventh team.

"Was it necessary to go through all that mess to have it? I don't think so," he added. "There were clear regulations, and we are even allowed to have twelve teams.

"Are we going to have twelve? If the right team comes, the FIA will open the expression of interest. We are not afraid of anyone. We will do what is right for the FIA."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: