Inside Betano's Strategic Partnership with Formula One Icon Felipe Massa

Former F1 race-winner has renewed his sponsorship agreement with Betano, Kaizen Gaming’s sports betting and gaming brand. The Brazilian has been a partner of the company since 2023 and will look forward to a bright future with his multi-year contract.

“Felipe Massa is more than an ambassador for Betano; he is a symbol of trust that shares similar values with us and has a story that inspires," says Guilherme Figueiredo, Betano’s Country Manager in Brazil.

"Renewing this partnership is part of our commitment to offering fans unique experiences and expanding our presence in Brazilian sports. Massa will also be our ambassador for responsible gaming and will engage in social initiatives driven by Betano.”

On Monday, the former Ferrari driver visited Betano's new headquarters in his hometown of Sao Paulo and met with excited employees.

Massa, who's recently driven stock cars in Brazil, praised the brand and is eager to reach new heights with his new contract:

“This is a very special relationship. I am proud to represent a brand that understands and values ​​sports. Each event and activation we have done together was created with one goal in mind: to create unforgettable moments for sports fans. It is a pleasure to continue this collaboration and I’m looking forward to achieving more together in the coming years,” Massa said.

The Brazilian, who started his Formula 1 career in 2002 and ended in 2017, won 11 races. He drove for Sauber, , and Williams and started 269 races.

Betano's press release further explained some of Massa's duties and events with the brand:

"During his partnership with Betano, Felipe Massa participated in several activations with sports fans and the brand’s customers. Among the highlights, the Betano Racing event stands out, where influencers and guests had the opportunity to race side by side with the driver, creating moments of adrenaline and fun."

"In addition, Betano welcomed Massa to the Copa América Cup Tour in São Paulo and to activations in Belo Horizonte during the historic first stage of the Stock Car in the city."

Massa, 43, had to endure some tough situations in F1, such as losing the 2008 World Drivers' title in his after overtake on Timo Glock in the last corner.

Moreover, he suffered a near-fatal crash at the , but it didn't stop the Brazilian from returning and achieving further podiums in his career.

He finished his F1 journey with 41 podiums and 1,167 points.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: